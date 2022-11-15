...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&