Ronald Dean Holdren, Sr., affectionately known as "Ronnie" or "Pops," age 70, entered into eternal rest during the early morning hours of Thursday, July 9, 2026, at his home in Willards, Maryland, with his best friend and devoted wife of 34 years by his side. Born on May 2, 1956, in Bedford, Virginia, he was the beloved son of the late Frank James Holdren and Minnie A. Meadows Holdren. Ronnie moved to the Salisbury area during his mid-to-late teenage years and made Delmarva his cherished home for the remainder of his life.
Ronnie was a man of many roles throughout his life and took great pride in every title bestowed upon him. He was a devoted and loving husband, a proud and protective father, a fun- loving grandfather, a caring brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and a loyal friend to many. Family was the center of his world, and he cherished every opportunity to spend time with those he loved.
Throughout his life, Ronnie embarked on a variety of career adventures, embracing each opportunity with enthusiasm and determination. As a young man, he worked as a taxi cab driver for Gene's Taxi, a position he greatly enjoyed because it allowed him to meet people from all walks of life and develop the personable nature for which he became well known. He also worked as a cook at The Hut, where he further cultivated his love and passion for cooking and sharing good food with others.
Ultimately, Ronnie's talents and strong work ethic led him to a successful career in the construction industry. A skilled carpenter, roofer, and home builder, he dedicated many years to his craft. He took immense pride not only in the homes he built throughout Maryland's Eastern Shore but also in mentoring and teaching countless young men the trade he loved. Ronnie found great fulfillment in passing along his knowledge and helping others develop their skills. The lasting impact of his work can be seen in the homes he built and the lives he influenced throughout his career, from which he eventually retired.
Ronnie enjoyed nothing more than gathering with family and friends for cookouts, where he could share two of his greatest passions-cooking and bringing people together. He found immense joy in preparing meals for others and took pride in making sure everyone left his table with a full stomach and a smile. Whether it was a backyard barbecue or a family gathering, Ronnie's generosity and hospitality made every occasion special.
In his quieter moments, Ronnie loved relaxing and watching old Westerns, appreciating the timeless stories, strong characters, and simple values they portrayed. He was also a devoted fan of the television show Ridiculousness, often enjoying the laughter and entertainment it brought. His sense of humor, easygoing nature, and ability to find joy in life's simple pleasures will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved him.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Tammy Phippin Holdren; his children, Teresa Rodman (Samuel), Mike Phillips (Leslie), Elizabeth Somer (Ray), Ethan Molnar, Ronald Holdren, Jr. (Kaitlyn), and Rachel Holdren (Evan). He is also survived by a special niece, Melissa Phippin and her daughter, Ila Phippin; his nephew, Ben Workman; and his special cousin and dear friends, Gary Meadows and Wayne Burton.
He leaves behind a cherished legacy through his grandchildren, Gregory, Zachary, Jacob, Zach, Sara, Josh, Shaianne, Colton, Marlee, McKenzee, Ava, Aliyah, and Evelyn. Ronnie was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Danielle, Brayden, and Grayson, with another precious great- grandchild expected soon.
A Celebration of Life honoring and remembering Ronnie will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Pittsville Fire Hall, Pittsville, Maryland. Family and friends are invited to join in sharing memories, stories, and fellowship as they celebrate a life well lived. This will be a casual gathering, and guests are encouraged to come as they are.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the local Hospice Care team for the compassionate care, kindness, and support they provided to Ronnie and his family during their time of need. Their dedication brought comfort and peace during a difficult journey and will always be remembered with sincere appreciation.
Though Ronnie's earthly journey has ended, the love he shared, the lessons he taught, and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of his family and friends for generations to come. ❤️