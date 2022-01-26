On the evening of January 17, 2022, longtime Salisbury resident Ronaleen Ann Gapetz passed away at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital at the age of 76. Roni, as she was known, was born in Parkersburg, W.Va. to Ronald Osborne and Ella (Queen) Osborne on December 14, 1945. She grew up in Long Bottom, Ohio and attended nearby Eastern High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in music from Bethany College in West Virginia and, later, a Master’s Degree in education from Salisbury University.
She loved music and directed Sweet Adelines and men’s barbershop choruses across the Delmarva Peninsula for decades. She was also a member of several quartets over the years. In the 1980s, she taught music at St. Francis Catholic School, and later worked as a social worker at Go-Getters, a mental health organization. She loved travel almost as much as music and visited dozens of US national parks and several countries during her lifetime. But above all, she will be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
To read the full obituary, click here.