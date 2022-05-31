Rosa Mae Parsons Bean, 92, of Salisbury passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Stansell House Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Victor Bean.
Rosa was born in Accomack County, Virginia on November 4, 1930, the daughter of the late Ruth Saunders and Asher Parsons. As well as her husband, Rosa was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Hall, her sisters, Dorothy Parks, Alice Johns, & brothers Jerome, Robert, & Donald Parsons.
