Rosalee Hudson Ketterman, 84, died peacefully on Saturday January 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with kidney disease. Rosie was born on March 5, 1937, in Ocean City, MD and married the late Robert C. Ketterman on February 8, 1954. They were happily married for 58 years.
Born in Ocean City, MD on March 5, 1937. She was a daughter of the late Charles David and Ida Katherine “Katie” Hudson. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clifford Ketterman, son, Wayne Robert Ketterman and nine siblings. Rosie worked for the Wicomico County Board of Education for 25 years, retiring in 2002. She received several accommodations for outstanding service. Fellow staff and students adored her.
To read the full obituary, click here.