Roxane L. Gabrielson, 66, a longtime Certified Public Accountant in Salisbury and Salisbury Zoo supporter, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Leone “Lee” Kurtz. A graduate of Souderton Area High School, she received an associate's degree in Fine Arts from Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania, a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Wilmington College.
She joined PKS & Associates in 2012, after working at other Salisbury-area firms and having her own business. She was a member of the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of CPAs.
To read the full obituary, click here.