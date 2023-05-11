Russell Kendrick "Kenny" Griffith V passed away on May 5, 2023. Born on January 18, 2002 in Salisbury, MD, he was the beloved son of Russell Kendrick Griffith IV and Julia Mercado.
To read full obituary, click Here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
