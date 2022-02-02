Russell Potter Malone, 96, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, January 28, 2022. He was the son of the late Avery and Margaret (Maggie) Malone.
Mr. Malone is survived by his 4 children; Yvonne G. Barbon (Bill), Phyllis K. Czapkiewcz (Mike), Doris A. Powell, and David A. Malone, 5 grandsons; Rick Toadvine (Jenny), Brian Toadvine (Christy), Albert Lutz (Crystal), Nick Hirsch (Crystal) & Andrew Hirsch (Julie); 13 great-grandchildren; Laura, Lindsay, Hayley, Taylor, Maddie, Brandon, Landon, Austin, Cohen, Conner, Aspen, Eden, and Olivia, 5 great-great-grandchildren; Hunter, Brantley, Greyson, RubyLynn, and Kynleigh, sister; Betty DiMare, and several nieces and nephews.
