Ruth B. Pusey passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Chester, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of Preston William Bounds Sr. and Estine Fauver Bounds.
Ruth was a member of the Snow Hill Christian Church. She began working for Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company as a telephone operator, and later retired from the Worcester County, Maryland Board of Education as a school bus driver. After retirement she loved and tenderly cared for her daycare babies for many years.
