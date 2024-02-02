Sally A. Losh

Sally Losh, 70, of Snow Hill, died Monday, January 29th, 2024 at home with her loving husband Bobby and sister Helen by her side, following an extended illness.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&