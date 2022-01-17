Sandra passed away peacefully Saturday January 8, 2022 at Tidal Health hospital, Salisbury, with family members by her side.
Born in Seaford DE, January 11, 1942, she was preceded in death by her mother Anna Jane Wollaston and her stepfather Rowland Wollaston.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Donald Wayne Yerkes of Fruitland, MD; daughter Tina Jane Yerkes of Imperial Beach, CA; sons Rowland Wayne Yerkes and his wife Kelly of Novato, CA; Patrick Allen Yerkes of Willards, MD; and Andrew Morgan Yerkes of Reisterstown, MD. Granddaughter Katie Baker and her husband Daniel and great-grandsons Josiah and Carmello Baker of Chula Vista, CA; and grandsons Nicolas Yerkes of Great Falls, MD; Nathaniel and Cole Peroff of Manchester, MI; Zach Peroff of Imperial Beach, CA.
