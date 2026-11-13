Saundra "Soni" Lynn Stapleton, born November 13, 1944, in Delaware, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with her loving husband, Charles E. Stapleton, by her side. She leaves behind a legacy of business success, generosity, independence, and a life well lived.
Soni built an impressive career as President of Dealers Building Supply in Salisbury, Maryland. An exceptional businesswoman with an extraordinary mind and keen instincts, she possessed a unique ability to recognize opportunities and anticipate challenges. Her vision, confidence, determination, and guidance earned her the respect of those who had the privilege of working alongside her.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Soni was known for her generosity and commitment to helping others. She gave freely but quietly and never sought recognition. For Soni, kindness and service were simply the right things to do.
She was an active member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), where she held Life Membership, and Tony Tank Council #61, Degree of Pocahontas, Improved Order of Red Men. She was also a longtime member of the Eastern Shore Home Builders Association. Through her professional and community involvement, she formed lasting relationships and made meaningful contributions to the Eastern Shore.
Soni also knew how to enjoy life. She loved making memories while cruising, traveling to Atlantic City, and cheering on her beloved Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. As a season ticket holder, she was a devoted fan who embraced the excitement of every game. She believed in working hard, enjoying life's rewards, and making the most of every opportunity.
Soni was preceded in death by her parents, William F. Roane and Helen (Woody) Roane.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles E. Stapleton and her Godson, Michael E. Denmead. Together, Soni and Charlie shared more than five decades of marriage and a lifetime of memories.
Soni will be remembered for her brilliant mind, generous spirit, independent nature, and zest for life. She knew her own mind, charted her own course, and lived life on her own terms. Strong, loving, and one of a kind, she touched many lives and will be deeply missed.
A visitation will be held on November 17, 2026 beginning at 1:00 p.m., at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, Maryland. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Her final resting place will be Wicomico Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Soni's memory to the American Lung Association by mail to PO Box 70360, Philadelphia, PA 19176-0360 or online at www.lung.org and/or Coastal Hospice by mail to PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or online at www.coastalhospice.org.