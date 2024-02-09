Scott A Latham

Scott Allen Latham, known fondly as Scott to friends and family, passed away peacefully of natural causes on January 30th, 2024, at the age of 62, in Delmar, Maryland.
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/04 AM 3.3 1.3 1.9 1 NONE 09/04 PM 3.5 1.5 1.7 1 NONE 10/04 AM 3.1 1.1 1.6 1 NONE 10/05 PM 3.4 1.4 1.6 1 NONE 11/05 AM 3.2 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 11/05 PM 3.0 1.0 1.3 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/01 PM 3.5 1.4 1.7 1 MINOR 10/01 AM 3.2 1.1 1.6 1 NONE 10/02 PM 3.4 1.3 1.5 1 MINOR 11/02 AM 3.2 1.1 1.5 1 NONE 11/02 PM 3.2 1.1 1.3 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/12 PM 3.6 1.4 1.1 1 MINOR 10/12 AM 2.9 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 10/01 PM 3.5 1.3 1.0 1 NONE 11/01 AM 2.9 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 11/02 PM 3.3 1.1 0.9 1 NONE &&
...SOUTHERLY WIND GUSTS APPROACHING 20 KNOTS... Localized southerly wind gusts of up to 20 knots are possible at times this morning over the main channel of the Chesapeake Bay south of Sandy Point MD and the wider parts of Tangier Sound. Mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should exercise extra caution if navigating the waters during this time.