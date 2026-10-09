Shirley Jean Bruner

Shirley Bruner passed away Monday morning, September 28th, peacefully in her Salisbury home. She was surrounded by her daughter, Marilyn, and dog, Buddy. She would have been 94 years old in November. In the late 1960s, Shirley moved to Salisbury with her family and became very involved with the formation and early years of the Asbury Child Development Center. Later, she attended Salisbury University and received a social work degree enabling her to be a social worker at the Eastern Shore Hospital Center for many years. She later received her master's degree from the University of Maryland. At its inception, she also worked part-time for Coastal Hospice as its first social worker.
After retiring from the state facility, her career continued as she worked with the Wicomico County Health Department, Chesapeake Counseling & Psychological Services, Shore Behavioral Health, Catholic Charities, and Eastern Shore Psychological Services. Shirley touched the lives of many children, adults, families, and colleagues with her kindness, compassion and generosity, while modelling strong work ethics and community involvement with a smile - always a smile.
Shirley lived a life based on faith and family. As a young child growing up in rural Ohio, she had the responsibility of raising two younger brothers. One brother, Richard Pfeiffer (Carole) survives along with her beloved sisters-in-law, Carole Pfeiffer, Lois Pfeiffer and Idamay Bruner. Brother Henry (Bob) Pfeiffer preceded her in death. Shirley's four children survive her as well: Stephen Bruner (Mindy), Cora Bruner, Laurie Jones (Doug), and Marilyn Williams. Also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer Truckey, Sarah Fisher, Michelle Bruner, Griffin Jones, Ali Jones, great-grandchildren Amber Cassels, Katlynn Cassels, Gabe Fisher and Leah Fisher, and great-great-grandson, Colton. She also leaves many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
Shirley's life will be celebrated with her extended family in Ohio later this year.