Shirley Long Dougherty, 87, of Salisbury, MD, was called to heaven on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.
Shirley was born in Delaware County, Pennsylvania on January 20th, 1935, to the late Harry and Caroline (Fraim) Long. She is predeceased by her children; Carolyn Madden and David Dougherty. She is survived by her loving companion; Bobby Mears, her sister; Marie Coyle, along with five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
To read full obituary, click Here.