Shirley Pusey Cropper, 76, of Salisbury, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Born on April 10, 1945 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elton Harrison Pusey and the late Florence Gambrill Pusey.
She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1963 and was very active on the Reunion Committee. Shirley graduated from the Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing in 1966, where she was awarded the Ernest Wheatley Award for Scholastic Achievement at graduation.
Professionally, Shirley served as a Registered Nurse for 47 and a half years with PRMC (PGH) and loved to give patient care. She married William R. Cropper on June 15, 1968. Shirley was active in the Jayceettes of Salisbury and received the Black Eyed Susan Award for community service. She was a longtime and active member of Asbury United Methodist Church and took part in many ministries of the church, especially with Asbury United Methodist Women. She received the Woman of the Year Award from UMW. Shirley was the Chair of Circle Dorcas for many years and received the Good Neighbor Award in 1998. Family was very important to Shirley and she enjoyed spending time with her three special grandchildren, loving husband, wonderful son and daughter-in-law.
