...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern
Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank
River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound
and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, Inland
Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. In Virginia, Accomack
and Northampton Counties.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&