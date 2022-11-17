...GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING...
A few westerly to northwesterly gusts to near gale force are
possible this morning. Mariners should exercise extreme caution,
or avoid navigating the waters during this time.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River,
and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM EST this
evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM to 6 PM EST
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
&&