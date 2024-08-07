Steve Wilson Dunn

Steve W. Dunn, 63, of Salisbury died Monday July 29th at Tidal Health in Salisbury, Maryland. He was born Oct 16, 1960 in Seaford, DE.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 8, 2024 @ 5:57 am
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 AM 2.9 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 08/07 PM 2.8 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 09/08 AM 3.6 1.6 1.5 2 MINOR 09/08 PM 3.8 1.8 1.8 1-2 MINOR 10/08 AM 3.5 1.5 1.5 1 NONE 10/09 PM 2.5 0.5 0.5 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/05 AM 3.0 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 08/05 PM 3.0 0.9 1.0 2 NONE 09/06 AM 3.4 1.3 1.5 3 MINOR 09/05 PM 3.6 1.5 1.6 3-4 MINOR 10/06 AM 3.3 1.2 1.4 2 NONE 10/06 PM 2.6 0.5 0.6 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 PM 2.6 0.4 0.8 1 NONE 09/05 AM 3.1 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 09/04 PM 3.3 1.1 1.5 1 NONE 10/04 AM 3.2 1.0 1.4 1 NONE 10/05 PM 2.4 0.2 0.5 1 NONE &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 10 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
