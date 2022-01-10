Steven Danny (Tolly) McCoy, 72, of Salisbury, left this world for whatever comes next on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Born in Norton, Virginia, he was the son of the late Pauline Rebecca Fields and Harry Tolly. He was born Danny Steven Tolly, but his name was later changed to McCoy when his mother remarried.
Steve grew up in Deal Island, MD, but his heart always remained in the mountains of Appalachia, where he longed to return but never got the chance. Steve graduated from Salisbury State College, and went on to teach for several years in New Jersey, before building a career in behavioral health. He worked in many addictions programs in the Jersey City area, and later became the Director of Behavioral Health at the Somerset County Health Department in Westover, MD. He then retired early and pursued a career in computer repair. He founded MCE DataSystems, and for years was the go-to computer repair guy in the Salisbury area.
