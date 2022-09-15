...FRONT CROSSING THE WATERS...
A front is moving southward across the area this morning. A wind
shift from northwest to north with gusts to near 20 knots is
expected as the front crosses.
A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for areas where gusts are
expected to be most frequent and widespread.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
