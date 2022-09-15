Sung I Kwak.jpg

*1930년 5월 21일 평양에서 부친 곽지봉, 모친 김칠성 사이에서 4남 2녀중 다섯째로 출생

*평양에서 유년시절을 보냄

*1948년 월남.

To read full obituary, click Here

Recommended for you