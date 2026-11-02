Susan Irene O'Connell, age 69, passed away on October 26, 2026, at the Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines, Maryland. Born on October 17, 1957, in Newark, New Jersey, Susan was the daughter of Carl Thomas and Ivy Jo LaBella.
Susan had a heart of gold and a way of making everyone around her feel welcome. She never met a stranger and had a natural ability to connect with people, offering kindness, compassion, and friendship wherever she went. She loved deeply, cared wholeheartedly, and had a special tenderness for animals of all kinds, especially pigs.
For many years, Susan devoted herself to raising her daughter, Elisabeth. As a stay-at-home mom, she was involved in every aspect of her daughter's life, from school activities to all the little moments in between. She was a constant source of love, encouragement, and support. She later worked at JCPenney, where she formed lasting friendships with some of her nearest and dearest friends.
When Susan retired, she stepped into the role she was truly meant for and one that brought her immeasurable joy: being a grandmother. She absolutely adored her grandsons, Vance and Wyatt. They were her pride and joy, and the memories and love they shared will remain with them always.
Outside of her family, Susan found happiness in traveling, experiencing new places, and enjoying the music she loved. She was especially fond of the Dave Matthews Band and Bruce Springsteen, whose music provided the soundtrack to many moments throughout her life.
Susan's life was defined not by the things she did, but by the love she gave and the connections she made. Whether with family, friends, or the animals she cherished, she had a way of making others feel cared for. The friendships she built, the memories she created, and the love she shared will continue to live on in the people whose lives she touched.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Elisabeth (Josh); her beloved grandsons, Vance and Wyatt; and her granddog, Huckleberry. She is also survived by her brothers, Carl (Cindy) LaBella and Scott (Cathy) LaBella, along with her many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Finn, and cat, Julia, who brought her so much companionship and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ivy; her mother-in-law, Dorothy; and her beloved husband, Chris.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Harrison's Harbor Watch, 806 S. Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, Maryland 21842.
Though her family must now learn to navigate a world without her physical presence, the love Susan gave so freely will never disappear. It will live on in the memories she created, the lessons she taught, the music she loved, and the hearts of everyone fortunate enough to have known and loved her.
She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA at https://bvspca.org/donate/donation-form or Coastal Hospice, to Coastal Hospice, the Macky and Pam Stansell House, at coastalhospice.org/donate.