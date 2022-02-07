Susan R. Baer, 64, of Hebron, departed this life on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Born in Salisbury on December 22, 1957, she was the daughter of the late John and Harriett Russell.
As a 1979 graduate of Salisbury State College (now Salisbury University), she earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Susan was a Certified Public Accountant and worked as the CFO for J.V. Wells Lumber Company Inc., and since 2005, as the Controller for Handy Seafood Inc. Susan would marry the love of her life, Jeffrey Baer on April 30, 1994. The two made many memories together, recently sitting on their deck in Tennessee watching the sunset. When relaxing, Susan could always be found curled up in her chair with a blanket and a good book.
To read the full obituary, click here.