Susanna “Sue” Powell, 63, of Salisbury, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Salisbury Nursing and Rehab. Born in Birdsville, MD on April 29, 1959, she was the daughter of the late William and Muriel Jones.
To read full obituary, click Here.
