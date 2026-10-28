Suzanne Knox Wilson, 80, of Eden, Maryland, passed away on October 23, 2026. Born on August 22, 1946, in Salisbury, Maryland, she was the beloved daughter of the late Arthur Calvin Knox, Jr., and Elizabeth Hadder Knox.
Suzanne carried herself with strength and grace, touching many lives with her warmth and steady presence. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, whose creativity and intelligence were evident in all she did. Her beautiful paintings, which adorn the walls of many family members, will serve as an enduring memorial to Suzanne.
She was the beloved wife of Carl A. Wilson, Jr., with whom she shared a life built on love, respect, and enduring partnership. She was the devoted mother of Laura E. Robertson and her husband, Scott, and Leann K. Mah and her husband, Alex. Her family was the center of her world, and she found great joy in the close bonds they shared.
Suzanne was a cherished grandmother to Alexis Robertson, Mariah Robertson, Ava Mah, and Isaac Mah. She took great pride in their lives and accomplishments, and her constant, unconditional love will live on in the lessons, memories, and traditions she passed down to them.
She is also survived by her sister, A. Kaye Kenney and her husband, Bill, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Suzanne earned a master's degree in education from Salisbury University, a testament to her intellect and her lifelong commitment to learning. A dedicated educator, Suzanne spent her career teaching mathematics in Wicomico County schools. Her students benefited not only from her knowledge but also from her encouragement to succeed. She made a lasting difference in her students' lives.
Suzanne was a woman of many interests and talents. She enjoyed painting, which gave voice to her creativity and thoughtful spirit, and traveling, through which she embraced new experiences and the beauty of the world around her. Though Suzanne will be greatly missed, her memory will remain a source of comfort to all who were fortunate enough to know her.
A private family service will be held to honor Suzanne's life.