Teresa Murphy Chessman, 74 of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 in her home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Cambridge, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Randal Murphy and Eleanor Mae Oliphant Murphy. Teresa retired from the Eastern Correctional Institute in Princess Anne, MD. She was an active member of the Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury, and United Methodist Women. She was active for many years in the Jaycees’ at the state and national level. Teresa loved to vacation with her closest friends “The Golden Girls” along the Eastern Seaboard.
