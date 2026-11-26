Terry was born August 28,1950 and departed this life on November 23, 2026. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Frostburg State University and earned a master's from University of Wilmington.
He taught 35.5 years at Stephen Decatur High School. Terry is survived by his wife, Jean Marie Sterner, his daughter, Corinne Hummingbird her husband Sailor Holobaugh, his sons: David Sterner his partner Anne Marie Johnson, and Christopher Sterner and his fiancée Erin Ulcickas, a brother Dr. Jerry Sterner and his wife Pamela, 2 grandchildren Nico Sterner, and Waylon Sterner, a sister-in-law Rev. Connie Sterner, and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Rev. CW Sterner and Elizabeth Sterner, his brother Larry Sterner, and his son Brian Sterner.
We want to thank his many caregivers including: Priscilla Brown, Peregrine Memory Care, Delmar Assisted Living, and Coastal Hospice for helping us through the journey.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 30, 2026, to honor the life of Terry. Family and friends are welcomed to gather at 32 Palm Restaurant, 3200 Baltimore, Ave Ocean City, MD 21842 beginning at 1:00 PM.