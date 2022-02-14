Thomas Clark Taylor, age 85, died peacefully on February 8, 2022.
Born November 12, 1936, in Salisbury, MD, he lived most of his life in Fruitland, MD. Thomas was honorably discharged from the United States Army Corps of Engineers and in the National Guard Reserves upon his return from his service in Korea. He retired from Sears Robuck in Salisbury, MD, in 1998. Thomas graduated from Wicomico High School Salisbury, MD, in 1954. Thomas was a long-time Boy Scout starting in 1946 and was one of the first scouts in the Fruitland Troop #184 and achieved Life Rank as a scout. He was preceded in death by of his beloved wife, Betty Ann Taylor; father Mac Allen Taylor, mother Margaret Taylor.
