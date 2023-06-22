Thomas Dale Maxwell, 51, of Pittsville passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, in his home. Born February 14, 1972, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Norman and Diane (Stitely) Maxwell.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Updated: June 22, 2023 @ 11:50 am
