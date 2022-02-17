Thomas Francis Kush, Sr., 73, of O’Fallon, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his home.
Thomas was born on December 2, 1948, in Hartford, Connecticut to Father Frank J. Kush and Mother Anne Kush (nee Twarda).
After high school, Thomas joined the U.S. Army to serve his country before beginning his career as a quality inspector at Dresser Industries.
Thomas was a member of various organizations including being a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Studebaker Driver’s Club, the National Street Rod Association, the National Rifle Association, and he was former Scout Master of several Boy Scouts of America troops in Salisbury, Md. He was also a member of St. Frances de Sales in Salisbury, Maryland, and he was an avid Lionel Train collector.
