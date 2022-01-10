Timothy (Tim, Timmy) Stephen Bounds, 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Delmar, DE on January 6th, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Bounds and his loving children, Masinia(Marie) Bounds, Erica Galeone(David), Danielle Barlow(Joseph), Andrea Bounds and five grandchildren. Along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Harold Bounds and Joie Rulien Bounds his siblings, Jack Bounds, Richard Bounds and Joie Filkins.
Tim was born in Salisbury, Maryland and raised in Allen, Maryland. He was the first graduating class of James M. Bennett, 1966. Tim worked on his family farm, raised chickens and began his painting career and business, Passerdyke Painters. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Allen Fire Department. He is remembered most for his love of music.
