Tracy Michelle Shrieves, age 51, of Salisbury, MD, passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2026, in the comfort of her home. Born on January 22, 1975, in Oklahoma City, OK, Tracy was known as a devoted homemaker who cherished her family above all else. She will be remembered for her kindness and warm spirit, which brightened the lives of those around her.
Tracy is survived by her loving husband, David Shrieves; her beloved daughter, Brianna Michelle Shrieves; her dear mother, Wanda Price; and her mother-in-law, Helen Shrieves. She also leaves behind her sister, Donna Jo Beasley; her brother-in-law, Robert Schrieves, as well as her sister-in-law, Tara Shrieves. Tracy was a cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews: Alexander Shrieves, Jacob Shrieves, Kimberly Sharpley (Hunter), Haley Marie Carpenter, Zachary Beasley (Mikayla) and Brian Beasley, along with her great-nieces, Lily Nell Sharpley and Adalee Rose Sharpley.
Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Price; her father-in-law, William Thomas Shrieves; and her grandparents, Peter Alan Cole and Delores Ann Cole.
A visitation will be held on November 1, 2026, at 1:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM, both taking place at the Holloway Funeral Home Chapel, located at 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Tracy's family invites all who knew her to come and celebrate her life.