Vella Jean Hopkins Culver, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Daughter of the late Stephen O. and Vella Ross Hopkins, Jean was born outside of Princess Anne and grew up in the close-knit rural community of Mt. Vernon in Somerset County. As part of a large farm family with seven brothers and sisters, she said the household was filled with “love and good conversation.” Coming of age during WW II, she closely followed news of fierce battles, often involving family and friends, in the European and Pacific theatres, many in exotic locations. When her future husband, Clyde Richard “Dick” Culver of Salisbury asked her what she wanted in life, she replied, “travel the world.” They did.
To read the full obituary, click here.