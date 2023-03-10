Verna J. Perry, age 94, of Nanticoke, MD passed away on March 7, 2023, at her home. She died of natural causes. Verna was born in Crookston, Minnesota and was the last survivor of six siblings.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 8:17 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 5 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 5 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Westmoreland, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...During the high tides later this afternoon and again early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Water may flood some vulnerable roads near the water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/06 AM 2.9 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 10/06 PM 3.0 1.0 1.5 1 NONE 11/06 AM 3.4 1.4 1.6 1-3 NONE 11/05 PM 2.0 0.0 0.8 2-3 NONE 12/08 AM 2.4 0.4 0.6 1 NONE 12/09 PM 2.7 0.7 1.3 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 AM 3.0 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 10/03 PM 3.1 1.0 1.6 2 NONE 11/03 AM 3.3 1.2 1.6 3-4 MINOR 11/03 PM 2.1 0.0 0.8 3-5 NONE 12/05 AM 2.7 0.6 1.0 1-2 NONE 12/06 PM 3.1 1.0 1.7 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/02 PM 2.9 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 11/02 AM 3.6 1.4 1.5 1 MINOR 11/02 PM 2.2 0.0 0.5 1 NONE 12/04 AM 2.6 0.4 0.4 1 NONE 12/05 PM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 AM 2.8 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 10/03 PM 2.6 1.1 1.5 1 NONE 11/03 AM 2.8 1.3 1.5 2-3 NONE 11/03 PM 2.1 0.6 1.0 2-3 NONE 12/05 AM 2.5 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 12/05 PM 2.6 1.1 1.5 1 NONE DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 3.5 1.6 1.8 1 NONE 10/05 PM 3.1 1.2 1.5 1 NONE 11/04 AM 2.9 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 11/06 PM 2.2 0.3 0.6 1-2 NONE 12/07 AM 2.7 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 12/09 PM 3.0 1.1 1.6 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 PM 2.6 1.2 1.7 1 NONE 11/12 AM 2.9 1.5 1.8 1 NONE 11/01 PM 2.4 1.0 1.5 1 NONE 12/03 AM 2.7 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 12/03 PM 2.6 1.2 1.8 1 NONE &&
Verna J. Perry, age 94, of Nanticoke, MD passed away on March 7, 2023, at her home. She died of natural causes. Verna was born in Crookston, Minnesota and was the last survivor of six siblings.
To read full obituary, click Here.