Vernon Benjamin Scott, 80, of Federalsburg, died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center in Laurel, MD. Born in Salisbury on January 25, 1942, he was the son of the late Benjamin Scott and Erma Seward.
He served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1965 with part of his tour in Germany. Here he found his love of Diesel. When returning home in 65’ while working construction he helped build the Rt. 90 highway around Ocean Pines. Perdue is where he worked for over 25 years. He cherished the friendships he made throughout the years. Vernon was a self- taught man who loved to learn. He loved meeting new people, enjoyed coin collecting and loved the beach. Riverside United Methodist church is where he called home for over 40 years.
