Verona Le Lawrence

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds tonight becoming northwest late
Wednesday, 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
The combination of low relative humidity values between 30 and 35
percent, west to southwest winds gusting to 30 to 35 mph, and dry
fuels will once again result in increased fire danger for the
lower eastern shore of Maryland and Virginia.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Virginia residents are reminded that open-air burning is prohibited
before 4 pm each day through April 30th.