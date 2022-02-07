Willis Dan Redden of Pocomoke City, MD died peacefully at the age of 92, on January 29, 2022 at Hartley Hall. He was born on the family farm just outside of Goodwill near Pocomoke City on August 5, 1929. He was the son of the late Willis Aydelotte and Willie Trader Redden. Dan was a 1946 graduate of Pocomoke High School where he played varsity soccer, basketball and baseball.
A lifelong farmer in grains and hogs; in his earlier years raised tomatoes and peppers. Upon his retirement, he made frequent visits to the farm shop to share his experience with his son, grandson and great grandson and help with whatever they needed on the farm.
