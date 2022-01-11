William Bruce Wagner, "DaddyWags" (69) of Pittsville, passed away on January 6, 2022 at Tidal Health. Born on February 8, 1952, he was the son of Bill and Louise Wagner.
Bruce graduated with the Class of 1970 from Wicomico High School. He worked most of his life in the surveying field, working for Harold Hampshire, John Plummer and Steve Soule before starting his own business W Bruce Wagner Surveying. He was a member of Moose Lodge #654, Eastside Memorial VFW Post 2996 Auxiliary and the Outlaw Hunt Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and trips to Aruba and North Carolina. He never met a stranger, and had many close friends from his younger years to the more recent "breakfast club" at the Valor House. In his early years he was known to play for many softball teams as one of the best pitchers, playing men's and coed leagues. He loved to ride his Harley with friends. His greatest joy was watching his grandson play baseball and his granddaughter dance.
