William E. "Bill" Fleming, 92, of Islamorada, FL, died on June 13, 2022, at his home. Born on April 6, 1930 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late John A. and Grace Fleming, of Princess Anne, MD.
Bill was a graduate of Polytechnical Institute in Baltimore, MD. He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the Marines during The Korean War. Fishing from any boat was his greatest pleasure, but fishing from his own boat, the Bill J, is where he was most at home.
To read full obituary, Click Here.