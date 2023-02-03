...GUSTS TO NEAR GALE FORCE THIS MORNING...
Northwesterly wind gusts to near gale force are possible this
morning. Mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the
Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing
spray expected.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA,
and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith
Point VA.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday.
For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7
AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous
to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel
and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous
navigating conditions.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
