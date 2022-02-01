William Cooper “Bill” 64, departed this life on January 27, 2022 at Tidal Health Nanticoke surrounded by his loving family.
William was a private quiet man whose presence was great and noticed. Born to William Preston Cooper (Betty) and Mary Ellen Kline (Eddy) he was the oldest of seven.
Married to Faith Cooper in July 19, 1974 the two would go on to make many memories together. From their union they brought forth three beautiful children who were their pride and joy. Wendy Lee Jester (Lee Ann), William Joseph Cooper Jr. (Heather) and Jennifer Nicole Serviss(Josh). Bill spent many years at Perdue Farms in Salisbury holding various positions. In his spare time Bill loved going to auctions, collecting and working on antique clocks and in his younger years bowling.
