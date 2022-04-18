Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a wind-driven rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 42F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.