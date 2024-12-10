Zulma Iris Cay, 74, of Laurel, DE passed away Friday, December 6, 2024, at her home. Born July 18, 1950, in Juncos, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Paula Borges of Laurel and the late Julio Cay. Zulma made a career in banking, last working at Del-One Federal Credit Union. She loved the Yankees, Word searches, cutting grass and enjoyed spending time with her family. Zulma will be remembered as always willing to do anything for her family and friends and fondly remembered as the person in charge of most things.
