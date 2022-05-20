BERLIN, Md.- The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office says one person narrowly escaped the flames of a fire involving a shed and travel trailer in Berlin on Thursday morning.
The Berlin Volunteer Fire Company was alerted of an outside fire shortly before 9 a.m. at 9614 Mary Road in Berlin.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a 10-foot by 10-foot shed behind the home was completely involved in fire and had extended into a nearby travel trailer with an occupant still located inside. A neighbor who noticed the fire had become out of control alerted the residents of the property and person sleeping in the travel trailer of the situation. After becoming aware of the fire, the occupant was able to escape unharmed.
Berlin was assisted by the Ocean City Fire Department and crews quickly extinguished the fire.
An investigation determined a 55-gallon drum containing household trash was ignited on fire behind the shed prior to it extending out of the container.
"The observation and quick actions taken by the neighbor(s) today certainly saved the life of the person who resided in the trailer," said Worcester County Fire Marshal Matthew Owens. "The outcome could have been terribly different had they [the reporting party] not been at the right place and the right time. They should be commended for their heroic acts!”
The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents burn “trash” barrels should be placed well away from structures and should always be attended while burning with a way to extinguish should it get out of control.