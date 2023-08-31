The following organizations received Bless Our Children funds in 2022:
50k Soul Inc
Abundant Life WOTM, Inc.
Atlantic Club Inc
Beside Still Waters Inc
Bethesda United Methodist Church-Santa's Angels
Big Brothers & Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore, Inc.
Blessed Givings
Boomerang Community Outreach Inc
Bountiful New Beginnings Inc
Boys & Girl Club of Dagsboro
Boys & Girl Club of Dover
Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown
Boys & Girls Club of Laurel
Boys & Girls Club of Milford
Boys & Girls Club of Oak Orchard
Boys & Girls Club of Rehoboth Beach
Boys & Girls Club of Smyrna
Boys & Girls Club of Western Sussex (Seaford)
BTC Helping Hands (Bethel Tabernacle of Clarksville
Calvary Church - Gteam (120)-Share the Joy
Calvery United Methodist Church
Caring Hearts Helping Hands Inc.
Children of God United,Bethel A.M.E Church
Christian Shelter
Church of Deliverance
Citaldel Of Hope Deliverance Ministries
City of Salisbury
Clothing Our Kids (COK)
Community Civic League
Conley's U.M. Church Inc
Crisfield Community Beach to Bay
Dave Morgans Music Ministry
Delaware Guidance Services
Delaware State Police Troop-5
Delmarva Clergy United
Delmarva Discovery Center & Museum Inc.
Divine Destiny Church of God
Division of Family Services (Delaware)
Dover Housing Authority
Dover Miracle Revival Center, Inc
Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center
Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
Eleven 21 Inc DBA Epoch Dream Center
Enlightening Women
Evangelical Hatitan Salem Church of Laurel
Eternal Life Ministries
EWC Adopt-A-Block Outreach Ministry
Faith Over Fear Economic Empowerment Inc
Family Outreach Multipurpose Community Ctr., Inc.
First Millsboro Seventh Day Adventist Community Service Church
First State Community Action Agency
FORGE Youth & Family Academy Inc
Frankford United Methodist Church
Freedom Temple of Deliverance
Frontline Ministries
Fruitland Police Department
Fullwell Baptist Church
Garland Hayward Youth Center
God's Daughters Committee
God's House of Deliverance Outreach Ministry
God's Way Ministry Inc.
Good Ole Boy Foundation
Good Samaritan Aid Organization, Inc.
Grace United Methodist Church
Groove City Black Heritage & Culture Group
Grow In Grace Worship Center
H.O.P.E. Ministries of Delmarva
Hebron Lodge#14 IOOF
Higher Calling Ministries
Howard J Purnell Memorial Post #145 Inc.
Hurlock Lions Club
It Takes A Village to Help Our Children, Inc.
Junior Woman's Club of Pocomoke City
Just A Hand Up Community Navigation
Kody's Kids
La Esperanza Inc.
Laurel Wesleyan Church
Lewes Presbyterian Church-After School Program
Life Builders Inc
Life Crisis Center
Light of Crisfield #86
Love INC of Mid Delmarva Inc
Main Street Gym Inc
Maple Shade Youth & Family Services
Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church (Beta Sigma Phi)
Men For Change Inc
MidShore Meals til Monday
Mt.Calvary United Methodist
Mt.Hope AME Zion Church
Mt.Zion Church
Nam Knights of America M/C Delaware First State Chapter Inc
New Beginnings Youth and Family Services Inc
New Coverdale Outreach Mission
New Dimensions Family Ministries
Northampton Co. Depart. of Social Service
Philadelphia Arms Townhomes Inc
Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church
Refuge Temple Revival Center
ReTemp Developmental Center
Rhema Apostolic Deliverance Ministries Rescue Mission
Richard Allen Coalition
Richardson Wright Womens Missionary Society
Salisbury Jaycees
Salisbury Police Department
Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Foundation Inc
Salisbury Urban Ministries
Salvation Army of Cambridge
Salvation Army of Salisbury
Salvation Army of Sussex
Samuel Wesley UMC
Seaford-Blades Associated Charities, Inc.
Seton Center Catholic Charities, Inc.
Shiloh UMC
Shore Up Inc.
Soul Saving Center Church of Elohim
Soul Saving Family Restoration Center
St.James United Methodist Church Youth
St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Polycarp Conference (Smyrna)
St.Vincent Depaul (Ocean View/Bethany Beach)
Stephen & Cheryl Bryant Ministries, Inc.
The Ark Educational Consulting
The Church of Gospel Faith Revivals Inc
The CRICKET Center
The Inspire One
The Lighthouse Church Of God
The New Rock Church
The Rosa Health Center'
The Shepherd Place
The Well
Toys for Tots
Town Of Blades
Union United Methodist Church
Union Wesley United Methodist Church
Unique Minds Changing Lives Inc.
United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore
Unity Perspectives Inc
Upper Room Church Inc
Village of Hope, Inc.
Visions of Hope HM,Inc
West Rehoboth Children & Youth Program (West Side New Beginnings)
What Is Your Voice, Inc.
Wicomico Child Advocacy Center Foundation, Inc
Wicomico HOPE
Worcester County Gold
Wraparound Maryland, Inc.