The following organizations received Bless Our Children funds in 2022:

50k Soul Inc

Abundant Life WOTM, Inc.

Atlantic Club Inc

Beside Still Waters Inc

Bethesda United Methodist Church-Santa's Angels

Big Brothers & Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

Blessed Givings

Boomerang Community Outreach Inc

Bountiful New Beginnings Inc

Boys & Girl Club of Dagsboro

Boys & Girl Club of Dover

Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown

Boys & Girls Club of Laurel

Boys & Girls Club of Milford

Boys & Girls Club of Oak Orchard

Boys & Girls Club of Rehoboth Beach

Boys & Girls Club of Smyrna

Boys & Girls Club of Western Sussex (Seaford)

BTC Helping Hands (Bethel Tabernacle of Clarksville

Calvary Church - Gteam (120)-Share the Joy

Calvery United Methodist Church

Caring Hearts Helping Hands Inc.

Children of God United,Bethel A.M.E Church

Christian Shelter

Church of Deliverance

Citaldel Of Hope Deliverance Ministries

City of Salisbury

Clothing Our Kids (COK)

Community Civic League

Conley's U.M. Church Inc

Crisfield Community Beach to Bay

Dave Morgans Music Ministry

Delaware Guidance Services

Delaware State Police Troop-5

Delmarva Clergy United

Delmarva Discovery Center & Museum Inc.

Divine Destiny Church of God

Division of Family Services (Delaware)

Dover Housing Authority

Dover Miracle Revival Center, Inc

Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center

Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc.

Ebenezer United Methodist Church

Eleven 21 Inc DBA Epoch Dream Center

Enlightening Women

Evangelical Hatitan Salem Church of Laurel

Eternal Life Ministries

EWC Adopt-A-Block Outreach Ministry

Faith Over Fear Economic Empowerment Inc

Family Outreach Multipurpose Community Ctr., Inc.

First Millsboro Seventh Day Adventist Community Service Church

First State Community Action Agency

FORGE Youth & Family Academy Inc

Frankford United Methodist Church 

Freedom Temple of Deliverance

Frontline Ministries

Fruitland Police Department

Fullwell Baptist Church

Garland Hayward Youth Center

God's Daughters Committee

God's House of Deliverance Outreach Ministry

God's Way Ministry Inc.

Good Ole Boy Foundation

Good Samaritan Aid Organization, Inc.

Grace United Methodist Church

Groove City Black Heritage & Culture Group

Grow In Grace Worship Center

H.O.P.E. Ministries of Delmarva

Hebron Lodge#14 IOOF

Higher Calling Ministries

Howard J Purnell Memorial Post #145 Inc.

Hurlock Lions Club

It Takes A Village to Help Our Children, Inc.

Junior Woman's Club of Pocomoke City

Just A Hand Up Community Navigation

Kody's Kids

La Esperanza Inc.

Laurel Wesleyan Church

Lewes Presbyterian Church-After School Program

Life Builders Inc

Life Crisis Center

Light of Crisfield #86

Love INC of Mid Delmarva Inc

Main Street Gym Inc

Maple Shade Youth & Family Services

Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church (Beta Sigma Phi)

Men For Change Inc

MidShore Meals til Monday

Mt.Calvary United Methodist

Mt.Hope AME Zion Church

Mt.Zion Church

Nam Knights of America M/C Delaware First State Chapter Inc

New Beginnings Youth and Family Services Inc

New Coverdale Outreach Mission

New Dimensions Family Ministries

Northampton Co. Depart. of Social Service

Philadelphia Arms Townhomes Inc

Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church

Refuge Temple Revival Center

ReTemp Developmental Center

Rhema Apostolic Deliverance Ministries Rescue Mission

Richard Allen Coalition

Richardson Wright Womens Missionary Society

Salisbury Jaycees

Salisbury Police Department

Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Foundation Inc

Salisbury Urban Ministries

Salvation Army of Cambridge

Salvation Army of Salisbury

Salvation Army of Sussex

Samuel Wesley UMC

Seaford-Blades Associated Charities, Inc.

Seton Center Catholic Charities, Inc.

Shiloh UMC

Shore Up Inc.

Soul Saving Center Church of Elohim

Soul Saving Family Restoration Center

St.James United Methodist Church Youth

St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Polycarp Conference (Smyrna)

St.Vincent Depaul (Ocean View/Bethany Beach)

Stephen & Cheryl Bryant Ministries, Inc.

The Ark Educational Consulting

The Church of Gospel Faith Revivals Inc

The CRICKET Center

The Inspire One

The Lighthouse Church Of God

The New Rock Church

The Rosa Health Center'

The Shepherd Place

The Well

Toys for Tots

Town Of Blades

Union United Methodist Church

Union Wesley United Methodist Church

Unique Minds Changing Lives Inc.

United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore

Unity Perspectives Inc

Upper Room Church Inc

Village of Hope, Inc.

Visions of Hope HM,Inc

West Rehoboth Children & Youth Program (West Side New Beginnings)

What Is Your Voice, Inc.

Wicomico Child Advocacy Center Foundation, Inc

Wicomico HOPE

Worcester County Gold

Wraparound Maryland, Inc.

