OCEAN CITY, Md.-- The Town of Ocean City and the National Aquarium are partnering up to help rescued marine life.
Town officials say the National Aquarium will have a full-time presence in the resort town to allow the National Aquarium animal rescue team to assist as many animals in distress as possible.
The partnership was sealed yesterday morning when the team, along with Ocean City manager Terry McGean, released a juvenile harp seal that was found underweight and dehydrated in February back into the wild.