MILLSBORO, Del. - A Philadelphia man has been arrested after he fled a traffic stop in a stolen car Wednesday morning in Millsboro.
Delaware State Police say around 11 a.m. Wednesday they responded to Gravel Hill Road near Zoar Road for a report of a stolen 2018 gray BMW X5 that was traveling through the area. They attempted to stop the BMW on Gravel Hill Road south of Mount Joy Road, but the driver sped away. They continued to follow the stolen car until a State Police helicopter got a view of the car.
The suspect reportedly continued speeding through Millsboro and eventually began driving northbound toward Milton. The suspect then drove through Milton and began heading northbound on Coastal Highway toward Milford. The driver eventually stopped on Coastal Highway, just north of Sharps Road, and the driver turned the car off, at which point he was taken into custody. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Tahvon Hughes.
Troopers confirmed that the BMW had been reported stolen by the Philadelphia Police Department earlier that day.
Hughes was charged with receiving stolen property over $1500, disregarding a police officer signal, and numerous traffic offenses. He was held at SCI on a $4,150 cash bond.