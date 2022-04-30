Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-67° Winds: N 6 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 44-47° Winds: S Light
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: 68-71° Winds: S 5-9 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows: 55-60° Winds: SE 6-8 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Gradual clearing. Highs: 77-79° Lows: 55-60° Winds: SW 7 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs: 64-72° Lows: 51-54°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 77-80° Lows: 52-56°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 61-69° Lows: 53-55°
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 55-66° Lows: 45-50°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! Today we will see temperatures just under the average for this time of year. This morning our temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 30s across Delmarva. We will be warming to the upper 60s by the afternoon. High pressure is still in control of the forecast so we will see sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day today. By the evening we will cool do to the low to mid-40s overnight and into Sunday.
Sunday will be another day which will likely be just slightly under the average. Temperatures Sunday morning will begin in the mid-40s and warm to the upper 60s by the afternoon. Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day, the first we've seen in a few days. By the evening temperatures will fall to the upper 50s as we will be under mostly cloudy skies and see a few passing showers that will linger into Monday morning.
Our new workweek will start with temperatures in the low 40s under cloudy skies. We will graduate clear towards the afternoon as we warm up to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Moving through the rest of the week we will see more clouds in the skies.
The average temperature for early April is 71 degrees for a high and a low of 48 degrees.