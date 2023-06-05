SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police dispatched their Aviation Command to rescue a hiker who fell near Beaverdam Creek in Salisbury yesterday.
Police say the woman was hiking with her husband and suffered injuries from a fall Sunday afternoon. The Salisbury Fire Department located the woman and requested an aerial rescue from the Maryland State Police due to the natures of her injuries and limited access to the area.
A hoist mission was conducted with pilots hovering the Leonardo AW-139 helicopter almost 80 feet above the tree cover. The victim was secured in an air rescue connect and lifted up into the aircraft, which then flew her to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment.
Dramatic footage of the rescue has been posted on Salisbury Fire Department’s Facebook page.