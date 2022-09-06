DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning.
Officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:30 a.m. for the report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that he was on the 100 block of South New Street Dover, when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description, police said.
Officers checked the area where this shooting occurred and located a spent shell casing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.